In a one-week span, 76ers fans’ chants for Nick Nurse to play Tacko Fall went from a late-game festivity to a demand. Fall made a cameo in the final minute of Philadelphia’s 123-112 win over the Raptors on November 12. Little did anyone know that was a sign of what was to come.

Nurse deployed him in two of the 76ers’ last three games and received a strong return on investment in Philadelphia’s 121-116 victory against the Magic on Wednesday. Fall swung the momentum toward the 76ers, anchoring their defense and controlling the glass. The 7-foot-6 big may not solve all of the issues that non-Joel Embiid minutes pose, but he has earned the chance to be in Nurse’s rotation to a degree.

How Fall has made an impact

Fall earned his first real stint during Philadelphia’s 131-124 win against the Pacers on Sunday. He tallied three rebounds (two offensive) and one foul in five minutes. This shift came in the third quarter where the 76ers outscored the Pacers 39-30. While Fall didn’t score, he was key to Philadelphia’s defensive efforts. Nurse deployed a zone defense with Fall and it was effective as he finished as a +1.

The 76ers implemented the same strategy when Fall took the court against Orlando to even more success. The big man recorded two points, three rebounds, and three blocks in 10 minutes, posting a +7. Nurse put him in for the first time in the second quarter to counteract the Magic’s success in the paint; Orlando posted 18 paint points in the first 12 minutes.

Tacko Fall 2 PTS (1-1 FG), 3 REB, 3 BLK, +7 in 10 minutes off the bench vs. Magic



Could he be the full time backup center? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uUF0Sfvzru — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 19, 2026

While the Magic scored 16 points in the paint in the second frame, most of them didn’t come with Fall on the floor. Fall served as a rim deterrent with his size and wingspan, junking up Orlando’s offense. The big had a stretch where he held his own against Jevon Carter on the perimeter, threw it down using a LeBron James pass, and denied Wendell Carter Jr. at the rim.

Fall's outlook in Philadelphia

Fall wasn’t perfect, having committed two shooting fouls where his arms should’ve remained up. But the team doesn’t need him to be flawless; they require him to be serviceable enough to give Embiid a breather. Philadelphia will likely continue to run a zone with Fall to limit opponents’ ability to drag him into space, which is an effective approach.

The 30-year-old may not be Philadelphia’s first option when Embiid sits. Jabari Walker got more minutes against Indiana—a team that can run five-out lineups with Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. But when facing bigger, more physical foes like Orlando, Fall proved he is the better option with the caveat that it’s a small sample size over three games.