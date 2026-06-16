Two Hit-or-Miss Players Are Becoming More Linked with the Sixers Before the Draft

The Sixers’ pre-draft process was simple last year. They had the third overall pick and two players largely dominated the conversation in VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey.

However, this offseason is not as clear-cut.

Philadelphia holds the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, a spot where it is projected to have many intriguing prospects. There's no consensus pick at that spot more prospects enter the conversation through mock drafts.

The following two players have recently been linked to the Sixers.

Dailyn Swain

ESPN and SB Nation had Dailyn Swain going to the Sixers in their recent mock drafts. The 6-foot-6 wing broke out at Texas this season, averaging 17.3 points on 54.2% shooting from the field, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Swain’s calling card is slashing. He uses his physicality and athleticism to reach the paint at will, having shot 60.3% on 2-pointers, according to Sports Reference. Philadelphia hasn't had a driver of his mold in some time.

Swain also utilizes his natural tools to force turnovers and create transition opportunities. He is very much a Nick Nurse-coded prospect.

Dailyn Swain is an underrated prospect...



6'8, 6'10 wingspan + a strong frame. ELITE self-created rim pressure, 10.5 rim FGA/100 and fishing at a 64.3% clip. Good passer off the bounce, defensive playmaker, and legit positional rebounder. Serious player. pic.twitter.com/lzqvYJOnGy — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 1, 2026

But Swain’s shooting could dictate his career trajectory. He shot 29.3% from beyond the arc throughout his three-year collegiate career, launching a personal-high 2.6 attempts this year.

The Sixers don’t have the shooting infrastructure to mask that flaw of Swain's at this time, and they cannot afford another poor shooter on the wing.

Still, his two-way upside is intriguing, and Philadelphia should consider him at No. 22. Swain would be an adequate replacement for Kelly Oubre Jr. or Quentin Grimes, both of whom will enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Chris Cenac Jr.

Chris Cenac Jr. is also a popular Sixers target in recent mock drafts. Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, and Sports Illustrated all projected him to land in Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-11 big comes with more concerns, however. He recorded 9.5 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 7.9 rebounds at Houston this season.

Some are infatuated with Cenac’s physical traits, including his strength, athleticism and verticality. They helped him become a presence at the rim on both ends of the court, as he nabbed 2.2 offensive rebounds with the Cougars.

He is also nimble enough to hold up defending the perimeter, and he has shown signs of progressing as a passer and shooter.

Chris Cenac Jr. is a no brainer in the later half of the first round. Has all the tools to be great...



- 6'10" barefoot + 9' standing reach

- Elite hustle + rebounding

- Versatile defender

- Floor spacer

- P&R threat

- Athletic



Who needs him?pic.twitter.com/WejRMjF3wH — Dynatyze Basketball (@Dynatyze) June 7, 2026

The only issue is that Cenac is very raw all-around. He needs to further develop his defensive IQ, and his shot still has a ways to go, having shot 33.3% from downtown.

Cenac’s shot selection is also shaky, and he does not have much of a repertoire. These concerns have made many wonder if he would be best as a center or power forward.

If Philadelphia took him, it would be a project investment. He isn't someone who could likely help in year one.

We’ll get more of a sense of who the Sixers are interested in soon, as Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported that they will bring in prospects for workouts this week.

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