Gameday preview and injury report: San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks got back to winning ways against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it definitely wasn't easy. The Thunder pushed them hard and took them to double overtime, but the Bucks prevailed in a 136-132 victory.

The Bucks will now travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the final stop of this three-game road trip. They are set to return home for a long stay after this.

Preview

The Bucks went into the matchup against the Thunder without Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday had suffered an ankle twist in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks and sat out due to precaution. Giannis was out again due to knee soreness which has plagued him all season.

Despite their stars being out, the Bucks were able to secure the victory. And it was all due to Jevon Carter, who had a career night. He poured in 36 points and 12 assists, which are both career highs. Carter credited his teammates and coach for this, as he said that they kept pushing him.

Brook Lopez also continued his hot streak, as he added 24 points as well. The Bucks will be looking to build another winning streak, but the task is easier said than done.

The Spurs started the season well and surprised a ton of people. However, November has been a tough month for them as they have lost five in a row and are yet to win a game. But they have been competitive, and they play a very attractive style of basketball.

The 'Pass-and-move' philosophy has been working, and they lead the league in assists. A classic staple of Gregg Povich and his basketball philosophy. Also, young stars like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Jakob Poeltl have all stepped up their play this season.

Injury Report

Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Pat Connaughton, and AJ Green are set to miss the game, as the first three have been out for the entire season.

Jrue and Giannis also might end up missing their second game in a row, as they have been listed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, on the other side, the Spurs are only going to be without two of their players, with Zach Collins and Blake Wesley set to miss the game.