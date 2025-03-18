Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Could Miss Game vs Warriors

Bucks injury report for Tuesday vs. the Warriors:



Out:

Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Damian Lillard (Right Groin Soreness)

Gary Trent Jr. (Left Patella Tendinopathy)