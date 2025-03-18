Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Could Miss Game vs Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a big fight for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. They are fighting not just one team but two teams for that fourth seed that would give them home-court advantage in the playoffs.
As of Tuesday, they are tied with the Indiana Pacers for fourth in the East. The Detroit Pistons are just a game behind them for that spot, though.
That means that every game Milwaukee is playing is critical for them to win. Remaining healthy and having their best guys playing as much as they can is necessary.
Having their guys available to play every game is even more critical with Bobby Portis in the middle of serving his 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA's drug policy.
Ahead of their matchup with the Warriors, Damian Lillard is on the injury report. He is in danger of missing this game against Golden State due to his lingering right groin soreness.
The good news for Bucks fans is that he is listed as probable with the same right groin soreness that has landed him on the injury report for the last few weeks.
Lillard is one of the best players on the roster, so he is someone that Milwaukee needs when they are facing good teams like Golden State.
At the same time, the Bucks might eventually give him some rest at some point in order to keep him healthy when the playoffs do start. He wasn't healthy last year when they started, and that was one of the reasons why they weren't able to beat the Pacers in the first round.
Golden State is fighting for some seeding in the Western Conference, so they will be trying their hardest to beat the Bucks. Coming off a bad loss to the Nuggets, they want to get that taste out of their mouth.
Lillard could make things very difficult for Golden State in this game. He continues to be effective even with his groin being sore.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 25.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
