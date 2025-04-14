3 Players Who Could Change Playoff Series For Bucks vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers last year in the first round of the playoffs. They lost in six games, but they didn't have their best player on the court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series with a calf injury. This year, he is healthy and should be ready to take on the Pacers, a team that he doesn't like very much.
There are three players that the Bucks will need to lean on if they are going to get revenge against the Pacers this season. These are the guys who can change the series in their favor.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
It's pretty obvious, but having their best player back on the court should help the Bucks this year compared to last year's matchup. Antetokounmpo is a top-five player in the league, so having him back is huge.
Antetokounmpo will need to be even better with Damian Lillard still recovering from DVT. If Lillard is not able to play in this series, even more pressure will be placed on Antetokounmpo's shoulders.
He has been playing his best basketball of the season in the last couple of weeks, so the Bucks are hoping that he can continue that pattern.
2. Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis is back after serving his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. He returned with four games left in the regular season, so it was good he was able to shake the rust off.
The Bucks are going to need his combination of scoring and rebounding against the Pacers. The Pacers do not rebound the ball well, so Portis' ability to generate second-chance opportunities is going to be massive.
Portis is someone that the Bucks will lean on if Lillard is not able to return for the playoffs. He can bully Obi Toppin inside, too.
3. Kyle Kuzma
When the Bucks traded for Kyle Kuzma, they were hoping to get a player who could be the third-scorer on the team. They had high hopes that he could make the offense significantly more dangerous.
Instead, things have not gone that way. The trade has been something of a disaster for them, as their net rating with him on the floor is one of the worst splits in the league.
Kuzma has to be better if the Bucks are going to beat the Pacers. They need him to play better defense than what he has done since coming over.
