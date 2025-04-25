3 Things to Watch for in Bucks vs Pacers Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks enter Game 3 of their series with the Indiana Pacers down 2-0 in the series. However, the series is far from over, as the team still has two home games to even the series.
Combining that with all of the tension that has gone on between the two teams, and the rest of the series could be a great one to watch.
Starting with Game 3 in what is arguably a must-win game for the Bucks, there are plenty of things to watch for in the game. Here are three of the top things to watch.
1. Damian Lillard vs Tyrese Haliburton
Lillard's matchup with Haliburton, even when he didn't play in Game 1, has been a fun one so far this series, with both clearly not liking each other.
Both haven't had the greatest starts to the series, with Haliburton improving his shooting numbers in Game 2 after a rough Game 1, and Lillard struggling to get going until late in the game in Game 2.
That means both seem due for big games in the third and decisive game of this series. While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam are the top players on each team, Lillard vs Haliburton has been the true top matchup to watch in the series so far.
2. Doc Rivers Adjustments
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is a very experienced coach, but is known for being a bit stubborn. That makes what Doc will do in Game 3 interesting to watch.
Bobby Portis had a fantastic Game 2, putting up 28 points and shooting 6-11 from three. A.J. Green is a bit of a liability on defense, given his lack of size, but he knocked down five threes in Game 1. Despite that, he only played 12 minutes in Game 2.
Both players had standout games, so maybe Doc gives them more minutes in Game 3, and maybe he even considers starting them. Whatever he has been doing isn't working, so changes need to be made, especially ones that help out the offense.
3. How will Giannis Respond
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a perennial MVP candidate and former finals MVP for a reason. He is one of the best players in the league and is capable of winning a series by himself.
Now that Lillard has returned from injury and has a game under his belt, the Bucks are in prime position to turn the series around.
Giannis has been good so far this series, combining for 70 points, 30 rebounds, and eight assists. Still, it feels like he has another level he can go to.
Based on media quotes he has provided, it seems he is motivated to turn things around, which could mean a special game from Giannis. Look for him to approach a 40-point triple-double in this game, leading the team in every major category.
If the Bucks can get that Giannis going forward, they have a great shot of winning the series despite a poor start.
