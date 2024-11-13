Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Bucks Sending Damian Lillard to Lakers
After beating the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks are now sitting at a 3-8 record, far off from the expectations set by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Naturally, this has led to multiple experts and analysts projecting that the former NBA Finals MVP is going to be traded sooner rather than later. However, a different trade proposal has Milwaukee sending a different All-Star player to another team.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World has crafted a "sensational mock trade idea" that would send guard Damian Lillard to the Los Angeles Lakers to form one of the most dangerous Big 3's in the NBA today.
The Lakers have been known to make blockbuster roster moves, and given that they are currently sitting in seventh place with a 6-4 record, they are in prime position to make a big trade.
Bitar's proposal has the Bucks sending Lillard and small forward MarJon Beauchamp to Los Angeles while the Lakers will send Milwaukee guard D'Angelo Russell, guard Austin Reaves, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, guard Max Christie, and guard Skylar Mays (Fenerbache) as well as a first-round pick in the 2029 NBA Draft.
While this seems like a ridiculous amount of people to send in order to acquire two players, that including a 34-year-old Lillard, the Lakers would have to trade all of these players in order to match the cost of Lillard, who is currently making over $48 million this season.
But would a trade like this be worth it? While it would be a huge gamble for Los Angeles, it could result in a massive payoff.
Anthony Davis is already having an MVP-caliber season, leading the league with 31.2 points per game. He is also averaging 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two blocks, and 1.3 steals.
Additionally, they have four-time MVP LeBron James, who is averaging 23.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.7 total rebounds.
Given that James is one of the best passers in the NBA, giving him an outside weapon to send the ball to would make the Lakers even more dangerous.
Currently, Lillard is averaging 26 points while making 34.8 percent of his 3-pointers, about 3.2-for-9.2 per game. This is certainly an improvement over Russell, who is averaging 12.9 points per game while making 1.9-of-6.1 3-pointers.
That being said, there are three massive issues with this trade. First, the Lakers would lose Reaves, who has proven to be a key player for Los Angeles since he joined the team in 2021.
Second, this wouldn't solve the Lakers' defensive issues. Lillard is a great offensive weapon, but his defense leaves something to be desired.
Finally, it would require the Bucks to admit defeat this season and show that they are ready to start over. And if the players and head coach Doc Rivers are to be believed, they still plan on making a run for the playoffs.
This trade proposal is certainly exciting, but it remains unlikely to happen.
