New Trade Idea Sees Bucks Swap Large Expiring Contract For Former NBA Champion
The 16-12 Milwaukee Bucks have improved their 2024-25 season outlook from the depths of a shockingly bad 2-8 start. Behind the MVP (yes, we said it)-caliber play of eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the steading three-level scoring of eight-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and an improved defensive approach under head coach Doc Rivers emphasizing young wings AJ Green and Andre Jackson Jr. have helped propel the club back into at least the Eastern Conference also-ran conversation, after it had been circling the conference's gutter.
Can the Bucks topple the mighty Boston Celtics (22-7), who've brought back all 11 of their best championship players from last season, led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and ex-Milwaukee champ Jrue Holiday? Or the East's No. 1 seed, the 26-4 Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast four All-Stars in shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, point guard Darius Garland, power forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen.
A proposal from our own Matt Levine posits a move that would see Milwaukee moving on from another of its core 2021 championship pieces to add another former title winner.
Bucks receive: Bruce Brown Jr.
Raptors receive: Brook Lopez and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Brown, 28, is currently languishing on the 7-23 Toronto Raptors. He's on an expiring $23 million deal for the season. Lopez, who turns 37 in April, is making the same exact salary, making for an optimal one-to-one trade for the capped-out Bucks.
Ditching Lopez would necessitate a promotion of frequent Sixth Man of the Year contender Bobby Portis, who's thrice finished among the top nine in voting for that honor during his Milwaukee tenure. The 7-foot-1 former All-Star and two-way Defensive Teamer has been a critical 3-and-D big on the Bucks since 2018. He's offered a steady hand throughout the club's season so far. In 28 games, Lopez is averaging 11.8 points on .482/.371/.737 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals a night.
But at some point, his luck is going to run out. Milwaukee may need a long-term rim protecting solution. Can the team afford to wait until inevitably starts aging out of this extended semi-prime?
Adding Brown, of course, is also risky, given that he, too, will hit free agency in the summer.
The 6-foot-4 swingman is a versatile, multi-purpose guard, capable of playing much bigger than his size as a roll man in reversed small-big actions. He'd be an interesting fit in Milwaukee, but Portis would not be a good defensive piece for the team long-term as its starting center. The club would need to figure that out, perhaps this summer, perhaps off the waiver wire.
