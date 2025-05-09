Bucks Analyst Goes on Epic Rant, Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Bucks will be entering the offseason with a lot of questions to answer. After another early playoff exit, this Bucks team could look very different come next season.
One of the biggest questions surrounding Milwaukee this summer is the status of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the Bucks were eliminated, there has been a lot of speculation about the possibility of Antetokounmpo being traded.
While Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee, the Bucks may not offer him a strong enough path to title contention any longer. This could see the franchise's cornerstone ask out, and the Bucks would then look for a trade partner.
There have been all sorts of trade ideas and rumors going around, but one in particular caught the eye of a Bucks analyst. Gabe Neitzel of ESPN Milwaukee saw a trade proposal that had Antetokounmpo going to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Paul George, guard Jared McCain, and multiple first-round draft picks.
Neitzel wasn't happy with this proposal, and went on an epic rant about this trade idea.
"Can we at least make it serious trades only?...Guess what? You're not getting Giannis on a discount, you're not gonna get Giannis for your discarded scrapheap Paul George crap of a contract. Ain't happening....if we're going to do this, I beg everyone, please, series offers only...if you're the guy who wrote this, what are you doing? Why are you wasting everyone's time coming up with a trade revolving around Paul bleeping George? No, nobody wants that. Get out of here with that crap."
The Bucks likely wouldn't trade Antetokounmpo for George, but the team may also prefer to move him out of the Eastern Conference. It will likely take a lot for Milwaukee to part with Antetokounmpo, so moving him at all will likely cost a team a king's ransom.
It remains to be seen if the Bucks will move Antetokounmpo, but he will likely have a lot of say in how it goes down. The NBA is a player's league, and oftentimes, that means that stars can dictate where they go in any trade.
