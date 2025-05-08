One Player Bucks Should Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo For
Following nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard's season-ending Achilles tendon injury in Game 4, the Bucks were quickly eliminated out of the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in five contests.
It marked Milwaukee's third consecutive first-round playoff defeat. Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dealt with injury issues of his own in both those 2023 and '24 first-round series exits, and now he'll head into the 2025-26 season with likely no chance of getting far for a fourth straight year.
Lillard seems unlikely to suit up for much or any of 2025-26, and thanks to a hefty $54.1 million salary and the severity of his injury, he's going to be tough to trade.
Antetokounmpo could demand a trade away from the only NBA team he's ever known, and become the most coveted asset on the market this summer.
On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," The Ringers' Bill Simmons posited to colleague Ryen Russillo that Antetokounmpo could land on one of the best teams in the league through an insane trade.
Simmons proposed that the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder could flip a draft pick-heavy trade package, toplined by former No. 2 lottery pick Chet Holmgren, in exchange for Antetokounmpo.
“You insist on Chet, right?" Simmons asked. "If you’re, if you’re Milwaukee, you’re like, 'Chet has to be in it. I’m not even discussing this unless, call me back when Chet’s in the trade.'”
Holmgren is an exciting two-way player with an ominously extensive injury history.
The 7-foot-1 Gonzaga product missed the entirety of what would have been his rookie season in 2022-23 due to a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Although he suited up for all 82 games of the Thunder's 2023-24 season as a technical rookie, Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture in November this year and missed 50 games.
In his 32 healthy games this season, Holmgren averaged 15.0 points on .490/.379/.754 shooting splits, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals a night. Across his six playoff games so far, the 2024 All-Rookie First Teamer averaged 16.8 points while slashing .435/.406/.848, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Holmgren is a versatile scorer, capable of attacking the rim and nailing 3-pointers with equal aplomb. Despite his height and length, however, his skinniness has been a defensive impediment against three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic during Oklahoma City's ongoing series against the Denver Nuggets.
Still, Holmgren has enjoyed big nights against Denver before.
The 23-year-old power forward/center could be the exact kind of system reset that Milwaukee needs, while Antetokounmpo landing with Oklahoma City could terrify the rest of the league for years to come.
