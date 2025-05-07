Bucks Assistant Being Eyed for Head Coaching Gig: Report
A Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach under Doc Rivers is reportedly being considered for a head coaching slot elsewhere.
Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reveal that the Phoenix Suns are eyeing assistant Bucks coach Dave Joerger for their head coaching vacancy. Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego is also being considered, but the Suns are generally looking for assistant coaches with no head coaching experience.
If we were Dave Joerger, we would exercise extreme caution in taking on this gig.
Relatively new Phoenix majority owner Mat Ishbia has burned through three head coaches in each of the last three seasons. Former 2022 Coach of the Year Monty Williams, former two-time Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer (who won a title guiding the Bucks in 2021, before Milwaukee canned him in 2023), and former 2020 champion coach Frank Vogel were cannon fodder for Ishbia when his star-studded teams didn't turn in the right results on the hardwood.
It's unclear which of All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (who, admittedly, is very much a former All-Star and whose contract and on-court limitations have made him something of an impediment to sustained success) will even be playing for the Suns next year. Phoenix reportedly explore possible trades for Durant at the deadline, and the team finished outside of even the play-in tournament this season, with a dismal 36-46 record.
Durant, 36, appears likely to be dealt in the offseason, but if the Suns were thinking bigger-picture, they would be open to taking calls on Booker, too. The team is incredibly far away from contending, and its owner seems happy to make bold moves.
Across six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, Joerger holds a 245-247 regular season record and a 9-13 postseason record. Provided he can manage Ishbia's expectations, he could be a fit for Phoenix.
