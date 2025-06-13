Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to Familiar Trade Partner Amid Ongoing Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping that the reports that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to return to Milwaukee. No official word has been given from Antetokounmpo, though.
Rumors continue to swirl about his future since he has not come out and definitely said that he wants to either be traded or if he wants to stay with the Bucks.
Milwaukee is trying to do everything it can to keep him. He is still a top-three player in the NBA. Regardless, rumors of one team trying to trade or him continue to swirl around the league.
The Toronto Raptors continue to be linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors
It seems that the Raptors continue to be linked to trade rumors regarding Antetokounmpo. He is someone that every team would love to trade for.
Bleacher Report believes that the Raptors will try trading for him no matter what happens in the next few weeks. Toronto has been trying to get out of the terrible hole that they have been in.
Toronto is going to be fishing around for opportunities to better their team after spending the last couple of years in the lottery. The Eastern Conference is going to be bad next year, so they want to capitalize on that.
The Bucks will only trade Antetokounmpo if he asks for it. They will do everything they can to keep him, and it will take a monster package in order for a team to acquire him.
Antetokounmpo is going to be the center of the basketball universe once the NBA Finals are finished. That's when rumors will really start to fire up about his future.
ESPN's Shams Charania seemed to indicate that Antetokounmpo could drag this out into August as he looks to see what the Bucks and other teams do in free agency. It's a saga that might not be done soon.
If that ends up happening, the Bucks will have to figure out a plan in free agency with and without Antetokounmpo. That might also limit their ability to rebuild if he decides to leave after the NBA Draft.
