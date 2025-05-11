Bucks Cap Space Entering Offseason Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a very interesting offseason following another early playoff exit. Milwaukee was bounced out in five games by the rival Indiana Pacers, sending them into a summer full of questions.
One of the biggest is how this team gets itself back to being a title contender. Milwaukee has fallen off the cliff over the past few seasons, and it hasn't gotten any easier for them to contend.
The team still has star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, at least for now. There are all sorts of questions around his status going forward, but the Bucks could look to improve the team around the former MVP.
Bucks insider Eric Nehm of The Athletic broke down the Bucks' cap space situation heading into the summer. Milwaukee doesn't have a lot of ways to improve, but they could always try to add a potential steal of a player.
"It’s worth noting that using the nontaxpayer mid-level exception or the bi-annual exception would hard cap the Bucks at the first apron next season. Also, for those curious about using cap space on free agents, even if the Bucks waive their non-guaranteed contracts and renounce all their cap holds and the three players with options decline their options, Milwaukee cannot create cap space larger than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception."
The Bucks don't have too many routes this summer, but they do have to make some sort of move to contend next year. The team does have a few crucial players who could enter into free agency, potentially sending this team back even farther.
Center Brook Lopez, forward Bobby Portis, guard Gary Trent Jr., Pat Connaughton, and Kevin Porter Jr., all can become free agents. If any of these players were to leave the team, it would create even larger holes in the roster.
The Bucks front office has a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to contend next year. This summer could be one of the most important in the history of the franchise.
