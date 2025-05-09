Bucks' Bobby Portis Predicts Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Demand Trade
Milwaukee Bucks sixth man center/power forward Bobby Portis suddenly finds himself as one of the few final holdovers from the franchise's 2021 championship run, alongside nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Defensive Team center Brook Lopez (who is a free agent this summer), and now-deep bench shooting guard Pat Connaughton.
The team's roster has otherwise been entirely turned over, down to its coaching staff, in the intervening seasons by general manager Jon Horst.
Since winning it all, the Bucks struggled to survive the long-term injury breakdown of former three-time All-Star swingman Khris Middleton — whose salary was dumped to the Washington Wizards midseason this year — and pivoted from a 3-and-D identity around Antetokounmpo by flipping the club's second-best player, All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, to the Portland Trail Blazers in a hail-mary trade for All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
After their title, the Bucks have lost in the second round once, and subsequently fell in the first round for three straight years (albeit amidst serious injury concerns). With Lillard on the shelf probably for all of next year (and at risk of never being the same) due to an Achilles tendon tear, it's been widely speculated that Antetokounmpo could demand a trade out of town.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Take On Unexpected Role Next Season
Speaking on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show with hosts Michelle Beadle and Lou Williams, Portis speculated on Antetokounmpo's long-term decision.
"I was actually going to hit him up in a couple weeks, just to let the season die down, 'cause... that s--- hurt, I ain't going to lie. Being up, bro, and then you lose, especially the way that we lost, and then what kind of made me feel better, for real, for real, is that they did the same thing to the Cavs," Portis said.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: One Player Bucks Should Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo For
Antetokounmpo did what he could to help the Bucks survive the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs this season, averaging 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals a night. Indiana might just be a sleeper juggernaut in this postseason, as Portis alluded. The Pacers currently lead the East's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0.
"I just think, man that Giannis bleeds green," Portis said. "He bleeds loyalty, he bleeds wanting that Tim Duncan, Kobe [Bryant]-esque type career, Steph Curry-type career, where they play with one franchise, obviously it sounds really really good that Giannis leaves, and goes to another team, but realistically, you trade for him, just looking at business-wise, obviously, he's going to make $58-60 million, that means you've got to trade your whole team."
Antetokounmpo will earn $54.1 million next season, but his salary will rocket up to an estimated $58.4 million in 2026-27, when he'll be 32. He has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.
"Then being able to get him, you still have to put players around him to compete for a championship, right?" Portis said. "If you do make a move, you might be in the same position that the Bucks [are] in so I don't really know how that all shakes out [financially]."
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Assistant Reportedly Being Eyed for Head Coaching Gig
Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Chase Big NBA Markets With Questionable Bucks Future
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.