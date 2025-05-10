Patrick Beverley Predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo Future With Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the offseason with a lot of questions to answer. But none are bigger than the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team.
There has been a lot of trade speculation around Antetokounmpo since the Bucks were eliminated in the postseason once again. Many around NBA circles see Antetokounmpo asking out of the organization this summer, ending his run with the team.
Milwaukee doesn't have a great avenue to being a title-contending team going forward, with multiple aging players still on the roster. Antetokounmpo could leave due to this, and to make matters worse, co-star Damian Lillard will miss the majority of the year due to a torn Achilles that he suffered in the postseason.
There has been all sorts of opinions on the subject, with many around the league weighing in. Now, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley has given his thoughts on the matter of whether Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee.
“I don’t think he’s leaving,” Beverley said of Antetokounmpo on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’
“He’s loyal. We speak about loyalty when it comes to basketball … It’s much bigger than that [for Giannis]. A team, you know, got his family to come to the United States. You don’t forget about that. … your brother on the same team as you. I’m talking about you being the only person from your family, United States, everyone from his family able to come and watch him play, and his brother’s able to play on the same team with him.”
Beverley was a member of the Bucks for the second half of last season, so he got to see Antetokounmpo up close. While the former guard likely doesn't have a full sense of what Antetokounmpo will do, his answer is interesting.
It remains to be seen what the Bucks will do regarding Antetokounmpo, but this offseason could be one of the biggest in the history of the franchise.
