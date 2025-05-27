Bucks Could Be Hard-Pressed to Keep Gary Trent Jr
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face intense competition for their free agent guard, Gary Trent Jr, with plenty of suitors for the floor spacing guard.
Trent took a minimum deal with the Bucks in order to rebuild some of his value, hoping to get the chance to compete deep into the playoffs while also playing with two great players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton broke down what the market will look like for Trent this offseason.
"Trent was dreadful as the Bucks started slowly and lost his starting job, but he rebounded to shoot 42% on 3s while attempting 8.2 per 36 minutes. Trent then went for 30-plus points twice in the first round against the Pacers, making a combined 17 treys in those games," Pelton wrote in a story breaking down the top free agents.
"At 26, Trent is squarely in his prime, and some team should find the happy medium between the $18.6 million he made with the Toronto Raptors and this past season's minimum deal."
Trent is a wing player who can defend solidly and shoot the ball well from 3-point range.
During the regular season, Trent averaged 11.1 points, 1.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He generated 3.3 wins shares and performed above replacement level in VORP.
Despite a slow start, he shot 41.6% from the 3-point line on a high volume of outside-the-arc shots.
His player profile will always be valuable in the NBA, and after coming on strong in the second half of the season, he should get paid a decent dollar.
The issue for Trent is that there is so little cap space available around the league, meaning he will likely need to take a player exception.
The mid-level non-taxpayer exception is around $14 million, while the mid-level taxpayer exception is worth $5.6 million.
Trent should be in the running for either one, depending on what team he picks and their cap situation.
Title contenders from all over the league, like the Los Angeles Lakers or Dallas Mavericks, will be trying to acquire the floor spacer, though it will depend on what Trent values at this point in his career.
