Bucks Could Be Without Crucial Guard For Matchup vs Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to fight for seeding late in the year. Right now, they are a game behind the Indiana Pacers for the fourth-seed in the East, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the Bucks have lost four of their last six games. They haven't been playing their best basketball lately, although their schedule has been very tough.
They now have to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The good news for them is that they still won't have LeBron James, who continues to miss games because of a groin strain.
Milwaukee has some guys of their own on the injury report. One of them is a key guard who they look to in order to make 3-point shots.
That player is Gary Trent Jr. Prior to this game against the Lakers, he is listed as probable due to left patella tendiopathy.
Trent Jr. is one of the Bucks' best outside shooters. They need him in order to open up the floor for the rest of the team, especially Giannis Antetokounmpo.
They need Trent Jr. to make 3-point shots and play solid defense on the perimeter. Damian Lillard is not the best defender at the point guard spot, so they need someone who can make up for his mistakes.
The Bucks aren't just fighting with the Pacers for that fourth spot in the East. They are also fighting with the Detroit Pistons, who are tied with them for fifth.
Milwaukee needs as many guys as they can have available, especially as Bobby Portis is still serving his suspension for a violation of the NBA drug policy.
The Bucks still believe that they can compete for the championship if they are healthy. They think that the roster is good enough to compete with the best teams in the league.
So far this season, Trent Jr. is averaging 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from behind the 3-point line.
