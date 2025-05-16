Bucks Could Land All-Star Big in Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the unenviable spot of having to look for trade packages that could include Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has been the face of the franchise for over a decade.
Despite this, Antetokounmpo might end up asking for a trade. It would be a massive blow to a franchise that won the 2021 title thanks to Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks are only going to trade him if he asks out, which has not formally happened yet. Still, they need to make sure that they get enough value for him if they do end up moving him.
If Milwaukee does have to trade Antetokounmpo, they are going to be looking to get some really good players back, as well as draft capital.
The Houston Rockets could be a team that pursues a trade for Antetokounmpo. If they do, they could include center Alperen Sengun in a package to Milwaukee.
Milwaukee is going to make sure that it gets as much as it possibly can for Antetokounmpo, considering his standing in the league. He is one of the five best players in the NBA, so any trade for him needs to consider him as such.
Of course, the Bucks are going to do their best to keep him. He is perhaps the most popular athlete in the state of Wisconsin, so it would be devastating for fans if he left.
The Rockets are one of many teams that could pursue a trade for Antetokounmpo. They are one of the teams that has enough assets to complete a trade.
Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the league when they have their superstars healthy and available. Unfortunately, that's still not enough to win an NBA title.
It might be time for the Bucks to start their rebuild if Antetokounmpo decides that he wants out. They really wouldn't have any other choice in the matter.
Getting young players back and good draft picks is the only answer for them in that scenario. They are just praying that it's not a scenario that is actually realized.
Warriors Could Make Massive Push for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
