Bucks Could Land Epic Haul in Proposed Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
While it seems more likely than not the Milwaukee Bucks hold on to Giannis Antetokounmpo given his importance and impact on the franchise, if the team were to trade him, they would get a massive haul.
The haul would be so massive, that it almost makes it impossible to actually predict what a Giannis trade will look like.
However, the NBA staff from The Athletic did their best, coming up with four trade proposals for Giannis.
The one that stands out the most as being likely the closest type of trade the Bucks would accept is a proposed three-team trade between the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Bucks.
In the trade, the Bucks would receive an incredible package of Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, and Cam Whitmore as players from the Rockets, along with Donovan Clingan from the Blazers. They would also receive a 2025 first and a 2027 first via Phoenix, a 2029 first that is most favorable to either the Bucks, Blazers, or Wizards, and the rights to swap 2028 and 2030 picks with Portland extinguished.
This would be an incredible haul for the Bucks and something they would have to consider at least if offered. Arguably, the best part of this trade would be regaining rights to their picks in 2028 and 2030, as the team might not be as good without Giannis in those years.
The team would also get nearly a starting lineup of players in return, which would fit together in interesting ways long term.
Thompson is a point guard/wing hybrid given his size and skillset, which is most highlighted by his defensive ability. That would pair well with the rim protection of Donovan Clingan, forming what should be an elite defense in the near future for the Bucks.
Green and Whitmore are much more offense-focused, with both being streaky scorers who would help the offense tremendously in the future. That makes the four players the Bucks acquire in this trade fit well together, as evident with the current Rockets, minus Clingan.
The only problem with this trade is the Bucks wouldn't be receiving a clear future star in this trade. All of the players would receive would be great, but none really have the high-end potential of being superstars.
Interestingly, the best young player in this proposed trade seemingly goes to the Trail Blazers in Alperen Sengun. However, he likely wouldn't fit alongside someone like Clingan, and also doesn't have anywhere near the defensive potential.
Overall, while no trade for Giannis may feel fair on paper, this one at least feels close to fair.
