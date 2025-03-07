Bucks Could Target Chris Paul This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying everything they can to get another NBA title. After winning the title back in 2021, they thought that they would be perennial title contenders.
Unfortunately, the Bucks haven't really come close to returning to the top of the mountain. They haven't had the postseason success that they have been hoping for.
Part of the problem has been that they haven't been able to stay healthy in the postseason. They haven't had their best players available when it matters the most.
The Bucks also haven't had the right mix of players. They think they have that fixed this season, but they could do some more roster management in the offseason to bring in a veteran who could help them a lot.
Milwaukee could be interested in bringing in Chris Paul to help them win a title. Paul is still searching for his first NBA title after the Bucks beat his Suns back in 2021.
Paul would give the Bucks a point guard off the bench who can set up guys to score. He is still a very good passer, even if his scoring ability is diminished a bit.
If needed, he can still close games, depending on the matchups. At this point in his career, he would be considered someone who can help off the bench, and nothing more.
If Paul wants to ring chase, Milwaukee would be a good spot to land. They have two top 20 guys in the NBA, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire league.
The Bucks are in a really good spot this season. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
If they are able to win the title this year, it would make them an even more intriguing destination for Paul in the offseason. As his career winds down, he might only have one or two years left to get his ring.
So far this season with the Spurs, Paul is averaging nine points, 3.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.
