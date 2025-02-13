Bucks May Have Found Secret Weapon Off Bench Following Win vs Timberwolves
The Milwaukee Bucks may have unlocked major help just in time for a postseason push.
Per Lori Nickel of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, reserve shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has impressed his teammates with his commitment to the cause.
“He was the first guy here, getting shots up,” backup power forward/center Bobby Portis said of Trent's hustle ahead of a Sunday road tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks won, 135-127, with nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on the shelf as he rehabs a calf strain injury. “The work always works.”
Nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard led the team with 43 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field (8-of-15 shooting from long range) and 7-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe. He also dished out eight assists, grabbed seven rebounds and swiped two steals.
“Coming off the bench, it’s all about energy and effort,” Portis said. “It’s about imposing your will. Stamping yourself in to the game … one thing about him, he’s always staying ready.”
Portis logged an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double off the bench.
Trent chipped in 23 points while shooting 7-of-20 from the floor (7-of-15 from 3-point land, a personal season-high in made triples) and 2-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe, while also grabbing six rebounds, passing for three assists, and grabbing three steals.
“He’s fearless. He makes shots. He’s tough,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers raved of the 6-foot-5 veteran guard. “My favorite play was when he ripped the ball out of Joel (Embiid’s) hand. He’s just a tough kid.”
Trent explained to Nickel why he plays with a certain must-win ethos at all times in his contests.
“I’m in a different position than some people in life,” Trent said. “If we don’t win … my life or career could be changed. Or jeopardized. So I don’t really have a choice. I have to go hard to the end."
The Bucks are currently 29-24 on the season, good for the Eastern Conference's overall No. 5 seed.
In Milwaukee's last game before the All-Star break, a 103-101 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Trent scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field (3-of-5 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line, passed for two assists, grabbed one rebound and nabbed one steal.
On the year, the Duke product is averaging 10.3 points on .438/.429/.837 shooting splits, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists a night.
