Bucks Damian Lillard Helped to Locker Room With Apparent Injury
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard departed Game 4 of his team's first round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers with a concerning non-contact injury.
The 6-foot-2 Weber State product, 34, slipped and fell to the ground for several seconds and had to be helped back to his feet. He was immediately led back to the locker room, limping, and had to put his weight on a teammate to get there. Ryan Rollins was inserted into the lineup to replace Lillard.
Lily Zhao of Fox Sports 6 Milwaukee shared footage of a seated Lillard being helped up by center Brook Lopez and clearly struggling to put weight on his left foot. The TNT broadcast reported that Lillard hurt his left ankle.
Head coach Doc Rivers and an assistant helped him to the sideline.
As of now, the Pacers pace the Bucks in Fiserv Forum, 25-15, with 3:14 left in the first quarter of the contest. 3-and-D Indiana center Myles Turner leads all scorers with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line.
All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo already has six points and five rebounds for the Bucks.
Lillard hasn't looked like himself since returning to the floor for Milwaukee in Game 2. He had been on the shelf for a month with a right calf deep vein thrombosis (blood clot), and missed the Bucks' playoff opener. His return in this brief amount of time without further health complications is in itself a welcome surprise, although he hasn't been in playoff form.
In his two full games with the Bucks during this series, Lillard has averaged just 10.5 points on .240/.188/.857 shooting splits, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
The seven points Lillard scored in 32 minutes during a 117-101 Game 3 win represent a playoff career low.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Lillard has been ruled out for the rest of the night with a "potentially severe" injury. In confirming the new during the game's national broadcast, Stephanie Ready of TNT has called the ailment a left lower leg injury.
The Bucks trail the Pacers 2-1 in this series. If Lillard sits out for multiple further games, Milwaukee will likely not have the 3-point shooting or creation necessary to advance.
