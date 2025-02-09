Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Injury Return Timeline for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar will unfortunately miss the All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco.
Giannis Antetokounmpo last played for Milwaukee during a 132-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies where he put up 30 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.
He missed more time due to a lingering knee injury in the Buck's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but found himself once again on the injury report Wednesday, now with calf tightness as the reason he sat out the victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Sunday that the MVP will miss the next three contests leading up to the All-Star break. He also let reporters know that in the Bucks' first game back from the break, Feb. 20, he hopes to see Antetokounmpo once again.
"That's the hope. We're really hoping that when we come out of the break, we have our team. That's the hope. That's the guide."
The Feb. 20 game will be at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.
So far in the 2024-25 campaign, Milwaukee is 4-5 without Antetokounmpo. They currently sit at the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at 27-23.
They have as many wins as the Detroit Pistons, the current holders of the No. 6 seed in the East, however the Pistons have 26 losses as well.
Milwaukee still believes they have what it takes to make the final push to another NBA Finals run, returning for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.
They were relatively active ahead of the trade deadline, adding Kyle Kuzma, a 2025 second-round pick, Jericho Sims, the draft rights to Mathias Lessort, Kevin Porter Jr., and a 2028 second-round pick from San Antonio.
Milwaukee of course parted ways with longtime Buck Khris Middleton, A.J. Johnson, Patrick Baldwin, MarJon Beauchamp, and other picks and assets from their deals.
It is definitely a new chapter in Milwaukee but unfortunately fans will have to wait just a little longer to see the retooled team with their captain.
