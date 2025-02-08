Doc Rivers Says It Would Have Been a 'Joke' if Bucks Had Beaten Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped another game on Friday to the Atlanta Hawks, dropping to 4-6 in their last 10 games overall. Milwaukee was out of sorts for the entire game and Atlanta seemed to take advantage of it all.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the game but the Bucks lost a chance to get a very winnable game. Atlanta has been struggling of late and were down a few players due to the pending trades in process.
After the fact, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in on the game, saying that it would have been a joke to the game of basketball if Milwaukee would have won.
"It would have been a joke to basketball if we won the game tonight. We didn't deserve it...And it's on me, I gotta get them to see it. It's on me. I gotta get them to see that you can't be casual in an NBA game and think you're gonna win the game."
Rivers also had a hard time explaining the Bucks game plan and how the team played in the loss.
"I thought we completely - I'm trying to find the right word - I don't wanna say we tricked off the game. Our casualness in the third quarter was ridiculous. And then we couldn't turn it back on. That's happened 3 or 4 times this year."
The Bucks now hold a record of 27-23, sitting in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee has had a tough stretch of late and it has seen them fall down the standings a little.
The Bucks will need to regroup and get back to playing strong basketball if they want to do any damage this season. Milwaukee just traded for forward Kyle Kuzma to give them some extra boost and we will wait to see if the move pans out.
