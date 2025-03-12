Bucks Plummet in Latest ESPN NBA Power Rankings Update
The Milwaukee Bucks seem to be on a minor freefall of late, dropping three games in a row at a crucial time. Milwaukee still holds down the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings but the team does need to get back on track.
Following this recent skid, the Bucks have fallen down in the new power rankings by ESPN. Milwaukee now sits in the No. 10 spot on the ESPN rankings by the NBA staff.
"Health may be the most crucial factor for Milwaukee's championship hopes over the final month of the season. Injuries to star Giannis Antetokounmpo have derailed the past two postseasons for the Bucks, but Antetokounmpo told ESPN his body feels fresher at this point, thanks to his commitment to shooting more midrange shots. By cutting down on drives to the basket and reducing contact on a nightly basis, Antetokounmpo hopes to give a healthy Bucks team -- which has been finding its stride since the All-Star break -- a shot at a long playoff run."
Milwaukee is also about to embark on a brutal stretch of games, with matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and Golden State Warriors upcoming. This is where the Bucks could sink or swim as they try to position themselves well for the playoffs.
This Bucks team has all the talent to be successful in the league but the inconsistency from them has been concerning. At times, they look like one of the best teams in the NBA while at other times they seem to forget how good they can be.
Milwaukee doesn't have much time left to establish themselves in the East before the postseason starts and they could be in some trouble. But with their star power, the Bucks will always have a chance in games if they can flip the switch on both sides of the ball.
It's put up or shut up time for the Bucks as the playoffs quickly approach.
