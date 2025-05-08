Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Debuts New Sneaker in Adorable Commercial With Daughter
The Milwaukee Bucks are deep in the rumor mill after a difficult loss in five games to the Indiana Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo has multiple years left on his contract, but he may have to be traded for the Bucks to get better in the near future.
However, Antetokounmpo isn't worried about that at the moment, as he starred in an adorable commercial with his daughter that promoted his basketball shoe along with the launch of a new Huggies diaper.
The ad focused on his Nike shoe, the Giannis Immortality 4 "Bred." The shoe can currently be bought at a discounted price of $60, down from its original $80 price.
Antetokounmpo stars in the add along with his daughter, Eva, who is sporting the new Huggies Little Movers HuggFit 360° slip-on diaper.
In the ad, the song "Stand Up" by Ludacris is playing, and it serves as a metaphor for Eva following in the footsteps of her father by copying the stuff he is doing to the best of her ability.
With the collaboration, the Antetokounmpo family and Huggies are promoting the same message of helping families in need. Antetokounmpo and his wife, Mariah, have long been supporters of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
As part of their partnership, Huggies will donate $100,000 worth of diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Bank. With their fourth child, Aria, recently born, this mission will only become more important for the Antetokounmpos.
The whole situation serves as a cute reminder of how much of a family man Antetokounmpo is with his now six-person family. For a player who isn't supporting a family of his magnitude, trade rumors aren't as big of a deal, but it is hard to see Antetokounmpo simply being happy having his family leave Milwaukee on a whim.
Antetokounmpo has shown loyalty to Milwaukee in the past and has an even bigger family to care for now, so the franchise and its fans shouldn't be so quick to want to trade him away. It seems certain he will at least give the Bucks a chance to fix things going forward.
Antetokounmpo still has two years left on his contract with a player option for a third. The team still has plenty of time to turn the roster back into one that can contend for a championship, and allow Antetokounmpo to be content keeping his family in Milwaukee.
It is rare for stars nowadays to stick with one franchise, but the Bucks have a chance to make that happen if they play their cards right. They must not squander this opportunity.
