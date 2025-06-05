Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Family History Could Point to Next NBA Team
The entire talking points around the Milwaukee Bucks right now are what the future holds for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since Milwaukee was eliminated from the playoffs, there has been a lot of speculation around Antetokounmpo potentially leaving the Bucks.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma Trade Drama
Antetokounmpo has yet to make a firm decision on his future with the team, but there have been all sorts of trade rumors swirling. Multiple teams have been linked with the star forward, but one in particular makes all the sense in the world if Milwaukee moves on.
That would be the Toronto Raptors, who happen to have a long history with Antetokounmpo. Raptors president Masai Ujiri has a long history with Antetokounmpo, even helping his family out back in the day.
Ujiri wanted to draft Antetokounmpo when he first entered the NBA, but the Raptors couldn't land a first-round pick.
"The kid we want to pick – we don't feel like there are many kids in 2015 that will be at his level after two years," Ujiri said at the time. Video footage from the Raptors war room from that night.
But before a playoff series between the Bucks and Raptors years ago, Antetokounmpo revealed the history between his family and Ujiri.
"Masai helped me and my family during the years that I've been in the league. He's an unbelievable guy, a great GM, built a great team and after this series is over, if he wants to golf or something, we can definitely do that,"
Antetokounmpo is big on family and loyalty, so the Raptors having Ujiri could give them an upper hand on things. Toronto could also put together a strong trade package to land Antetokounmpo, giving the Bucks reason to make a deal happen.
The relationship between Antetokounmpo and Ujiri has been long-lasting, and it could rekindle once again. Of course, nothing is set in stone, and Antetokounmpo could remain with the Bucks moving forward.
But if the team does decide to move Antetokounmpo, Toronto makes all the sense for multiple reasons.
More Bucks news: NBA Trainer Picks Two Surprising Bucks Players Who Can be Truly Special
Bucks President Has Hilarious Response to Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Statue
Bucks Rumors: Door Remains Open For Milwaukee to Retain Main Core
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.