Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Declined in One Key Area
The Milwaukee Bucks have built their team around Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last decade. Everything they have done, they've done it with him in mind.
They have tried to build a roster that helps him accentuate what he does well and hide what he doesn't. As a top-three player in the league, he doesn't have many flaws.
Everyone points to the three-point shot as the biggest thing that Antetokounmpo has yet to develop. That is certainly true, but he has also declined in one key area of his game in which he used to excel.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's defense has declined for the Milwaukee Bucks
Over the last few years, Antetokounmpo hasn't played as elite on the defensive end of the court. As a former Defensive Player of the Year, he is held to a higher standard than some of his peers.
With the physical talents that he has, the Bucks expect him to be able to stop almost anyone one-on-one. There have been examples of that part of his game slipping.
The first round of the playoffs was a perfect example of this. Antetokounmpo got burned on the final possession for the Pacers in Game 5 when they closed them out.
As the season was in the balance, Antetokounmpo wasn't able to stay in front of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and let him get to the rim for a game-winning layup. In the past, he wouldn't have come close to allowing that.
Milwaukee has built its roster under the assumption that Antetokounmpo is an elite defender. He still is a really good player on that end of the court, but he no longer is on the short list of best defenders in the league.
That shouldn't have any bearing on his trade value if he decides that he wants out. Most of the other teams in the league are hoping to land him in a blockbuster trade this summer.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
