Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Be Available For Trade
It would be easy to get swept up in the conjecture centering around the NBA trade market.
In a sense, the hullabaloo via social media and other media platforms is arguably more popular than the actual playing of NBA games themselves. There's an inordinate amount of drama surrounding the sport of basketball as a whole. This is particularly the case with star players perceived to be disgruntled — which is why Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has been rampantly associated with new trade ideas on a daily basis.
Esteemed NBA writer Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently opened up on several topics centered around the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. With the draft lottery now fully set, a host of trade rumors and iterations have been bandied about. Naturally, those teams with higher picks have been associated with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Having said that, it doesn't necessarily mean the Bucks will be immediately ready to part with their franchise player anytime soon — if at all.
"The read on the Bucks from the rest of the league right now is that they hope to keep Antetokounmpo. To the knowledge of everyone I’ve spoken to around the league, Milwaukee has not yet hit a point at which he is available."
The Bucks are sitting between a rock and the proverbial hard place. With Damian Lillard out for the foreseeable future with a torn Achilles, there's not a whole lot around Antetokounmpo. There's also a lack of tangible assets given the fact that a cluster of future picks went to Portland in acquiring Lillard.
It would in theory make sense for Milwaukee to strip everything down to the studs and trade Antetokounmpo in order to hit the reset button.
Having said that, if Antetkounmpo wants to stay...that's not the worst outcome either. He's beloved by the fans in Milwaukee, and the player himself seems to have a real appreciation for the city. Given he's already brought the franchise a title, he could ride off into the sunset with the hopes that the team can build a good squad around him.
At the very least, the Bucks would still have a hugely marketable star the fan base can continue to rally around. With a few tweaks/shrewd moves, Milwaukee would have a puncher's chance at being good as long as 'The Greek Freak' stayed on the team.
