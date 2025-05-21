Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Misses Out on Third MVP
The Milwaukee Bucks were hoping to push for the NBA title this year. Making trades for Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. underscored how much of a push they were trying to make.
Instead, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers for the second straight year. Still, that doesn't take away how good of a regular season Antetokounmpo had.
Antetokounmpo was one of the best players in the league this season. In fact, he was one of the three finalists for the MVP Award. Winning this one would have given him his third MVP.
While he was one of the finalists for the award, he did not end up winning it. Instead, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first MVP award.
The Thunder were the best team in the regular season under his leadership. This was the best season from a point guard in quite a while.
Antetokounmpo was not able to lead the Bucks to even having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, so it was going to be tough for him to win the award this year.
Antetokounmpo has already won the award twice, so this isn't a devastating moment for him. In fact, he will have a good chance to win it next year if he ends up staying in Milwaukee.
If Antetokounmpo does stay in Milwaukee next season, he will have a chance to put up a ton of individual stats because he will be by far the best player on the team.
Not only will Antetokounmpo be the best player on the roster, but feeding him the ball as much as he wants would be the only highlight of next season. They don't have a chance to compete for a title without Damian Lillard.
Not winning the MVP this season should only fuel Antetokounmpo to be even better. He's going to work hard this offseason to play his best for whatever team he ends up playing for.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game for the Bucks this season.
