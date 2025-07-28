Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Hilarious Social Media Story
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made one of his trademark funny social media posts on his Instagram story, which is going viral.
The Bucks guard has a heavy presence on social media, typically making his feeling known about everything to the public.
In a new post, Antetokounmpo shared a photo of himself overlooking a city and captioned the photo, "Apparently I'm a meme now."
This photo of Antetokounmpo has been circulating on the internet for a long time, although many people only recently discovered that the person in the picture is the Greek Freak himself.
Antetokounmpo's playing future remains unclear, as reports continue to suggest that he is uncertain about the Bucks' long-term direction.
As time passes, it looks more likely that he will stay on the Bucks for the start of the season. His questions about the Bucks stem from the consecutive first-round playoff exits over the past two years.
As he enters his physical prime, Antetokounmpo is reportedly weighing up how he wants to spend his remaining playing seasons.
During the offseason, he spoke about the importance of winning multiple NBA Championships in his career.
"Me not having a second championship -- I look back at my career and everybody can say, 'Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever.' But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself," Antetokounmpo said on his brother's podcast, "Thanalysis Show."
Milwaukee made a risky move by waiving and stretching superstar Damian Lillard's contract to sign center Myles Turner during free agency.
The move allowed for the Bucks to contribute this season, something Lillard could not offer after tearing his Achilles.
As his doubts rise over the Bucks' situation, he could end up leaving, but for the time being, Antetokounmpo offers the organization consistent playoff contention.
