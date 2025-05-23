Bucks Must Consider Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Garnett Situations Before Trading Giannis
The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to figure out what Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to do this offseason. Everyone in Milwaukee is waiting with baited breath to find out what he wants to do.
Milwaukee can't do any other roster planning until they know what Antetokounmpo is going to do. Once they know what he wants to do, they can figure out what to do from there.
Other teams are already circling the Bucks, waiting for a decision from Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee will only trade him if he asks; they won't do it preemptively.
If the Bucks do trade Antetokounmpo, they have to be wary of past superstar trades. A lot of those trades didn't work out well for the teams for quite a while.
When Denver traded Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks, they weren't any good for the next few years. Once they got Chauncey Billups and Andre Iguodala, that's when they were good again.
After the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, they were able to rebuild with the draft capital that they acquired from the Nets. That allowed them to win a title a few years down the line.
The Bucks need to follow that road if they end up having to trade Antetokounmpo. The more draft capital that they can amass, the better chance that they have of rebuilding faster.
Milwaukee would still love to keep Antetokounmpo if they can. They will do pretty much anything to keep their superstar in town.
Antetokounmpo is going to fetch a large price if he decides that he wants to be moved. The Bucks have to make sure that they get as many draft picks as possible.
This all could be rendered moot if Antetokounmpo decides to stay. He could want to build a contender in Milwaukee again, even if next season won't allow him a shot to win one.
How the Bucks navigate this summer is going to determine the future of the next ten years of the franchise. It's the most critical free agency in the last decade of the Bucks.
