Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Could Be Held Up With Potential Suitor
For every team that is not in the playoffs or has been eliminated, all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks. Everyone is waiting to see what Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to do.
Antetokounmpo could decide to stay in Milwaukee and continue to play where he has for his entire career. He has also said that he's open to moving elsewhere for the first time.
Milwaukee is still trying to convince him to stay, but they are also preparing themselves for a reality in which Antetokounmpo formally asks for a trade. Doing so would mean that the franchise needs to rebuild.
There are lot of teams that are expected to be interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo, but one team might end up holding up negotiations if that's the route the Bucks want to go.
That team is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have quite a few draft picks that they can trade to the Bucks, something that would be attractive to them in a rebuild.
While they have the assets to get a trade done, the trade might be held up for one big reason: Antetokounmpo himself. He might not want to end up in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA right now. Any good players they do have would likely be going to Milwaukee in return for Antetokounmpo.
If the Nets aren't going to contend for a title, why would he want to be there? Wouldn't he rather just stay in Milwaukee if he's going to be on a team that won't contend for a championship?
Antetokounmpo has the power to decide where he's going to go because of how much the Bucks respect him. They have tried everything they can to create a winner for him.
Brooklyn hasn't been very good for a while. Ever since they traded away Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, they have been floundering around.
Adding a player like Antetokounmpo would certainly make them a lot better faster, but it wouldn't make them immediate contenders next season.
