Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Receive Unfortunate Update from NBA Insider

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed not wanting to trade forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, a trade involving the nine-time NBA All-Star is not off the table.
ESPN’s Shams Charania said on an episode of Get Up that Antetokounmpo could be traded later this summer depending on the outcome of the 2025 NBA draft and free agency.
"A lot of observing. He's been there for 12 years, so there's going to be that equity given to the Bucks to see what they do during the draft week, free agency week. How much can they improve this team in their moves? He said it, he wants to compete for championships. Can the Bucks make those championship moves?" Charania said. "His future, I've said it for the last few weeks, it won't be tied to the draft, it won't be tied to free agency. If there is a resolution on Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could be later in the summer."
Antetokounmpo won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021 but wants to continue to be on a team that can compete for the title.
Charania reported that Antetokounmpo was “open-minded” to exploring other options on May 12. But a month later, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Antetokounmpo had yet to request a trade, and the Bucks were not looking at potential trade options for him.
Antetokounmpo’s future on the Bucks is still unclear. He has been a crucial part of the team for the past 12 years, building a sense of loyalty between himself and the organization.
However, every NBA player has the goal of winning multiple NBA championships, so if the Bucks are not looking like contenders, Antetokounmpo could elect to part ways.
The Bucks did not have a first-round draft pick on Wednesday night. Milwaukee will have the No. 47 pick in the second round, which begins Thursday at 5 pm PT.
The Bucks will also be missing point guard Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs. However, Milwaukee is not the only Eastern Conference team to suffer the loss of a star player, as Indiana Pacers' point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum sustained the same injury during the playoffs.
Haliburton and Tatum's injury evens out the playing field in the Eastern Conference, which will likely keep the Bucks as postseason contenders, depsite the loss of Lillard.
After the Bucks finalize their offseason moves, the likelihood of a trade involving Antetokounmpo will be more clear.
