Bucks Predicted to be Offered 'Godfather' Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo
As soon as nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during the team's five-game first round playoff series defeat to the Indiana Pacers, two-time MVP Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's short-term future became the focus of the minds of all 29 other NBA squads.
The 6-foot-11 big man remains one of the league's most dominant players, despite a complete lack of a 3-point shot. With Lillard done for likely all of 2025-26 and thus probably untradeable, the Bucks' title window with Antetokounmpo has essentially closed. When healthy, Lillard and Antetokounmpo never quite clicked.
The Bucks don't have enough help around that not-quite-dynamic duo to truly contend, and have leveraged almost all of their future draft equity in deals for first Jrue Holiday and now Lillard. It will be borderline impossible for Milwaukee to survive.
Will Antetokounmpo demand to be deal out of town?
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposes a bold three-team Antetokounmpo trade that could send Antetokounmpo to a Western Conference contender and could give replenish the Bucks' draft coffers, while giving them the rights to a potential future generational superstar.
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Max Christie, Daniel Gafford, Jordan Hawkins, Caleb Martin, Kelly Olynyk, 2025 No. 1 overall pick, 2026 first-round pick (their own, via New Orleans), 2027 first-round pick (their own, via New Orleans' swap rights)
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Dereck Lively II, 2031 first-round pick (via Dallas)
The deal would land the Bucks the right to the No. 1 pick in next month's draft, unanimously expected to be fresh Duke power forward Cooper Flagg, plus two of their own future first round picks (which could incentivize a tank), young-ish starting-caliber pros in 3-and-D wing Max Christie and rim-rolling center Daniel Gafford, intriguing young wing Jordan Hawkins, and some veteran depth.
"Reacquiring control of their next two first-rounders allows them to gorge on losses, juice their draft-lottery odds and add more high-end prospects alongside Flagg, before having to reconcile with making an immediate jump in 2027-28, when control over their first-rounder—plus their next two—belongs to the Portland Trail Blazers," writes Favale.
The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, would instantly become the centerpiece on an old-but-solid Mavericks club, next to All-Stars Kyrie Irving (likely done for most of the 2025-26 season, too, with an ACL tear) and Anthony Davis, both whom are 32 or older. Provided all three of those stars can get healthy in time for the playoffs (that's a big "if"), Dallas can at least make a title run in 2026.
"Gafford is a useful big the Bucks can flip for more draft compensation, or who they can use to fill minutes should Brook Lopez leave in free agency. Christie is on a cheapo deal, only 22 years old, defends his butt off and might have more to offer offensively when placed on the ball. Hawkins is 23, has two years left on his rookie scale and arms Milwaukee's offense with an uninhibited shot-taker... and sometimes shot-maker."
This would jump-start a true rebuild for Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst. Would the Mavericks truly give up the rights to a younger (expected) superstar to add an older future Hall of Famer who is, albeit slightly, on the downswing of his career? They've literally done that before just three months ago, so yes.
