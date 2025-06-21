Bucks Guard Listed as Potential Offseason Trade Candidate
The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to keep Pat Connaughton now that he has exercised his player option. His option is for $9.4 million, which was expected for him.
Connaughton wasn't going to find a deal on the open market for any more than that, so it made sense that he exercised the option. It is also beneficial to the Bucks that he decided to take that option, as well.
That's because it gives Milwaukee another contract that they can look to trade in order to help improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Read more: Bucks’ Pat Connaughton Announces Major Decision About on His Upcoming Free Agency
The Bucks need to commit to helping improve the roster around Antetokounmpo if they want him to stay. Putting Connaughton into a trade with some other contracts could help them get a good piece.
Connaughton is someone that the rest of the NBA has been intrigued by for a while. He was on the fringes of the rotation for the Bucks this year, especially once the playoffs rolled around.
The only real way that the Bucks can improve their roster in a meaningful way is to pursue some trades. Those trades are the best way to help the Bucks contend in the East.
Milwaukee doesn't have many first-round picks that they can trade in the offseason. Adding that to a package that includes Connaughton would help get any deal done involving him.
Without Damian Lillard, the Bucks need to find a guard who can help run the team and help Antetokounmpo run the show on offense.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Brook Lopez Expected to Be Serious Target For West Contender
Milwaukee hasn't gotten official word from Antetokounmpo about what he wants to do yet, but it seems like he's staying. That means that the roster has to be better in each of the next two years.
If the Bucks don't contend for a championship in either of the next two years, Antetokounmpo is likely going to want to leave. He will be at the end of his prime at that point, and he wants more titles.
This season, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Rumors: Austin Reaves, Jonathan Kuminga Land in Milwaukee in Wild Trade Idea
Bucks News: New Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction is Good News for Fans
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.