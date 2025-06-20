Bucks News: New Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction is Good News for Fans
Milwaukee Bucks fans keep trying to hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the team. Conflicting reports have emerged about what his thoughts are about staying with the franchise.
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the NBA, so the Bucks are trying to do everything they can to keep him in Milwaukee. Still, no official word has been announced.
Despite that, it seems like other teams are operating under the assumption that Antetokounmpo will be returning to Milwaukee for next season. It's where he has stayed for most of his career.
According to NBA insider Sam Amick, it looks highly unlikely that Antetokounmpo will be on another team when next season starts. He said so on Run It Back.
"I would put it at 10 (percent). I'm hedging my bets because zero is a zero-sum game."
It seems that Antetokounmpo will start next season with the Bucks, if what Amick says is true. Other teams are certainly going to keep making calls, but it looks like he'll be staying in Milwaukee.
Of course, anything is possible until Antetokounmpo puts a firm end to the rumors and says that he is staying in Milwaukee. He has had ample to to do that, and hasn't done it yet.
There's a chance that Antetokounmpo decides to wait and see how the Bucks try to improve the roster before he makes a firm commitment to coming back.
Amick is pretty plugged into what NBA teams are thinking, so Bucks fans can be happy with this report. Everything is always fluid, as Mavericks fans found out about the Luka Doncic situation.
Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has two MVP Awards and an NBA Finals MVP Award, to go with an NBA title that he helped them win back in 2021.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
