Bucks' Horrible Draft Record Explains Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to hang on to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a few more years. The superstar forward is currently contemplating whether he wants to stay with the franchise.
No one around the NBA is surprised that Antetokounmpo is finally considering asking for a trade after how the last few years have gone. He wants to compete for championships, and Milwaukee hasn't done that.
The Bucks have tried to trade for players to help Antetokounmpo reach his goal of winning as many titles as possible. That hasn't been the issue. How they've drafted has been.
The Milwaukee Bucks' poor drafting is why Giannis Antetokounmpo might want out
It's very clear that how poorly the Bucks have drafted has a big impact on what Antetokounmpo is thinking. The team has not been able to land anyone in the draft over the last few years.
These are the guys that the Bucks have brought in via the draft over the last eight years:
- DJ Wilson (2017, 17th pick)
- Donte DiVincenzo (2018, 17th pick)
- Jordan Nwora (2020, 45th pick)
- Sam Merrill (2020, 60th pick, trade with New Orleans)
- Sandro Mamukelashvili (2021, 54th pick, trade with Indiana)
- Georgios Kalaitzakis (2021, 60th pick, trade with Indiana)
- MarJon Beauchamp (2022, 24th pick)
- Andre Jackson Jr. (2023, 36th pick, trade with Orlando)
- Chris Livingston (2023, 58th pick)
- AJ Johnson (2024, 23rd pick)
- Tyler Smith (2024, 33rd pick
The only player on that list who has turned into a good NBA player is DiVincenzo, but he wasn't good until he got to New York. The Bucks simply haven't done a good job identifying talent.
Milwaukee hasn't shown Antetokounmpo that they can surround him with the talent necessary to win at the highest level. Antetokounmpo has given them plenty of time to prove to him that they could do it, too.
Instead, Antetokounmpo is left looking around at a depleted roster with Damian Lillard likely to miss most of the year in 2025-26. That means that they will have another year in which they won't win a title.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
