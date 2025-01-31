Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard Status Downgraded For Crucial Game vs Spurs
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs later today as they look to get back on track. But the team could be doing so without the services of a few key players.
Star guard Damian Lillard wasn't on the original injury report but has now popped up on it. Lillard has been listed as probable due to left groin soreness.
Being listed as probable is normally not a bad thing but Lillard has been downgraded from no injury designation to this. Milwaukee could still have their star guard on the court for this game but they also could take some precaution and hold him out.
The Bucks could also be without a few other crucial players as stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are also listed as probable. Milwaukee could head into this game against San Antonio without multiple crucial players.
The Bucks have battled themselves back into contention following a poor start to the new season. It has many believ that Milwaukee could be very active ahead of the trade deadline.
Milwaukee believes that another addition could truly put them over the top and they have been linked to a few All-Stars before the deadline. Putting another star around Antetokounmpo and Lillard could give this Bucks team more firepower as they try to win a title with this core.
Milwaukee has seen issues on the defensive end of the floor this season so the front office could be targeting more wing help. The Bucks have a few pieces on the roster who could entice opposing teams and it could lead to them making a splash at the deadline.
But for now, the team will push forward with the core in place. The next challenge will be this Spurs team who can cause issues all over the court.
Star Victor Wembanyama is a menace for San Antonio and could make life very tough on the Bucks. Milwaukee will need to make sure they know where he is at all times, otherwise, it could be a very long game for them.
