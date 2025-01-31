Bucks Notes: Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors, Doc Rivers Offers Confusing Update, More
Once again, trade rumors have connected the Milwaukee Bucks to Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler. This time, the team acquires the six-time All-Star in a three-team blockbuster trade.
Additionally, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has given a confusing update on Bobby Portis Jr., saying that he doesn't know whether the center will be playing or not.
Finally, Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been selected for his ninth career NBA All-Star Game. He will be joining teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. This season, Lillard has averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 38 games.
