Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Ruled Out vs Wizards
Early Saturday, perhaps the league's best player, eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, saw his health status downgraded ahead of his squad's clash that evening against the NBA's worst team by record, the 4-21 Washington Wizards.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo was considered merely questionable to suit up with a troubling new injury — back spasms. He had been dealing with a right patellar tendinopathy all year, but this is a freshly reported ailment.
Now, he has officially been ruled out for the bout.
In fairness, the 30-year-old submitted a 33-point, 14-rebound double in a 124-101 blowout loss to the NBA's best team by record, the 24-4 Cleveland Cavaliers, just last night, and it might behoove Milwaukee to tactically rest him on the second night of a back-to-back, especially against an inferior opponent.
Unfortunately, the Bucks will already be missing their other All-Star: 34-year-old point guard Damian Lillard. Nehm reports that Lillard will miss his second straight bout with a right calf strain. Young Bucks AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, abnd Tyler Smith are all with the team's NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton notched a season-high 14 points last night, on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 from deep) and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. He was understandably downgraded to probable, as Milwaukee takes a measured approached to the 6-foot-7 swingman's return from bilateral offseason ankle surgery. But without the Bucks' two All-Stars, Middleton is being pressed into action.
On the Wizards side, two well-compensated forwards have been ruled out. Kyle Kuzma is out with a sprained left rib, while freshly-signed Saddiq Bey has yet to make his debut for Washington this year as he recover from left knee ACL surgery.
Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the 14-12 Bucks were heavy, heavy favorites prior to the Antetokounmpo news (by 14.5 points, to be precise). The line could be greatly impacted by an Antetokounmpo absence, understandably, but one wonders if a Bobby Portis promotion and, say, the availability of Middleton could keep Milwaukee installed as the favorite.
That said, the Wizards are a proud, relatively healthy young bunch, and definitely boast at least some talent, however raw. They could give an old and banged up Bucks club some trouble if they catch Milwaukee snoozing.
