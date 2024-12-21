Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Wizards? Full Bucks Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Sunday but they will be down some key players. Milwaukee has ruled out star guard Damian Lillard for this game due to a right calf strain.
This will mark the second straight game that Lillard is forced to miss due to injury. In addition, Milwaukee could be without a few others in this game against the Wizards.
Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable due to back spasms. Additionally, forward Khris Middleton is listed as probable as he recovers from surgery.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on Lillard, stating a potentially troubling sign for the guard.
"I just know after the [NBA Cup championship] game, the next day basically, they told me that we needed him to sit for a minute, so we'll see," Rivers said.
"It didn't hurt during the game," Rivers said. "We took him out once though. He looked like he was favoring it, but he wanted to go back in, but other than that, no."
Rivers also wasn't able to offer a timeline for the return of his star. The head coach didn't seem to think the injury would linger for too long but that the team would be cautious with him.
"I have no idea," Rivers said. "My guess — I'm guessing like you guys — it's a strain. I don't think it's a severe one, but I think we're going to be cautious."
The Bucks will hope that Lillard can return to the court soon. Milwaukee had been playing some great basketball before this last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Milwaukee will need Lillard if they want any hope of winning another title this season. His ability to score the ball and put pressure on the opposing defense is special, adding to the offensive attack.
As long as the Bucks have Antetokounmpo on the floor, they should be able to take care of the Wizards. Washington has been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA this season so this should be an easier win.
