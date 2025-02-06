Bucks Linked to $31M Veteran Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks made the tough decision to move on from star forward Khris Middleton, landing forward Kyle Kuzma in the process. It was a massive deal for the franchise, giving themselves a better chance to win the NBA title this season.
Milwaukee sees itself as being one or two pieces away from truly contending for a title this year. So they have been active ahead of the deadline.
But it seems that the Bucks may not be done just yet. According to multiple sources, Milwaukee has shown interest in landing forward Cody Martin from the Charlotte Hornets
Additionally, Milwaukee has reportedly shown a level of interest in guard Tre Jones of the Chicago Bulls. Jones was moved to Chicago in another deal but the Bulls may be looking to flip him.
"With Middleton gone, the Milwaukee Bucks remain active in the trade market seeking possible upgrades on the wing by using Pat Connaughton's contract. It is important to note that the Bucks are now below the second apron and can aggregate contracts for a bigger deal if need be. Along with having a level of interest in Martin, Milwaukee has also shown interest in new Bulls guard Tre Jones."
If Milwaukee were to land another player, they could move the contract of guard Pat Connaughton. Connaughton has long been expected to be a trade piece for this team at the deadline and we could see them make another move.
It seems that the Bucks are looking to heavily improve this team for the playoff run through multiple moves. Along with the trade for Kuzma, the Bucks also landed center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks.
The front office is doing its due diligence to see what else could be available ahead of the trade deadline. Milwaukee still has a few more hours before the deadline expires so we could see a wild next few hours take place.
