Bucks Land Veteran Center as Part of Khris Middleton, Kyle Kuzma Trade
The trade deadline is here, and the Milwaukee Bucks have garnered attention for sending longtime forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Kyle Kuzma.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Trades Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in Blockbuster Deal
However, it doesn't seem that the trade has ended there. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania has revealed that the New York Knicks have also sent veteran center Jericho Sims to the Bucks as part of the same deal.
"The New York Knicks are trading center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of Bucks-Washington Wizards/Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton deal, sources tell ESPN," Charania said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
In response, Milwaukee is sending guard Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks.
Sims has played with the Knicks since they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 58th overall pick.
In his limited appearances this season, Sims is averaging 1.6 points, 3.3 total rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.2 steals per game across 39 games, five of which he started.
More Bucks: Clear Winner Emerges In Khris Middleton For Kyle Kuzma Trade
Middleton was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft with the 39th overall pick. He was sent to the Bucks in 2013 and remained with the team until today.
When the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, Middleton averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 total rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over the postseason.
So far this season, Middleton has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
More Bucks: Kyle Kuzma Trade Details Greatly Benefit Bucks to Make More Moves
Kuzma was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, who promptly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
In four seasons with the Lakers, Kuzma averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks. During this time, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and won the 2020 NBA Championship.
In 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a package for Russell Westbrook. He quickly became one of the top players on the team, averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game over four seasons
More Bucks: Milwaukee Expressing Interest in Adding Veteran Forward Ahead of Deadline: Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Blockbuster Khris Middleton Trade