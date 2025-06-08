Bucks Must Use Secret Weapon to Enhance Giannis Antetokounmpo
Even though every other team in the NBA is waiting, the Milwaukee Bucks still have a good chance to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo for the next few years.
While Antetokounmpo is contemplating his future, the Bucks are still very confident that they can keep him. He has played his entire career with them, and leaving now would be a huge change for him.
Next season might not be the best chance that the Bucks have to win a title because of Damian Lillard's injury, but Antetokounmpo is good enough that he could carry them to the playoffs himself.
The Bucks must unlock this player to help Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo is still a top-three player in the league. Despite this, he can't do everything himself. Teams will collapse on him nect year, knowing that he can't count on anyone to help him.
That's why the Bucks must find a way to unlock Andre Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. is a player who wasn't used properly this season, and the Bucks have to allow him to do what made him great in college.
While he was at UConn, he was able to be more of a playmaker and create shots in the short-roll. Without Lillard for most of the year, they should give him the opportunity to do those things next year.
Allowing Antetokounmpo to play more off the ball will allow him to post deep in the paint for easy buckets. It will also unlock him as a roller in the pick-and-roll, something he does well with Lillard.
Milwaukee needs another guy who can create shots for other players besides Antetokounmpo. Next season, it's going to be hard to find guards who can make plays for teammates.
That might determine whether or not Antetokounmpo decides to return. If he believes that he can get enough help to make the playoffs next year, perhaps he returns. If he doesn't, then maybe he asks out.
This season, Antetokounmpo was great yet again. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
