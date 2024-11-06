Bucks News: Experts Blast Milwaukee in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks are off to one of the worst starts they have had in over a decade. Through seven games, they sit with a disastrous 1-6 record and are currently on a six-game losing streak.
The Bucks look like a lost bunch out there—not only that, but they are an old bunch as well. Although they possess the talents of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, those two are still not enough, at least, to start the season.
Things are not trending in the right direction, and because of that, the Bucks have fallen to near the bottom half of many NBA rankings, including the New York Times. The New York Times dropped the Bucks from 15 to 26 in week three of the rankings.
"The Bucks have the longest losing streak in the league right now at six games. It’s the first time in 10 seasons that Milwaukee has had a stretch like this. Sure, the losses to the Cavaliers came down to the wire. But that was after getting pasted in Memphis with two days off against a team that was playing the second night of a back-to-back. Yes, Khris Middleton is missed. But the Bucks bench has been awful defensively."
The Bucks also fell from 19 to 26 in the NBA.com power rankings.
"The Bucks almost beat Cleveland on Saturday in what was their first clutch game of the season, but couldn’t get the stop they needed in the final seconds and are 1-6 (or worse) for the first time in 24 years."
And for Hoos Hype, the Bucks see themselves at No. 25 on this week's power rankings.
"Despite another ho-hum otherworldly performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo and a strong offensive start from Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks are just 1-5. A major culprit: opponents are dominating the possession game."
"The Bucks are the league’s worst offensive-rebounding team and second-worst at creating turnovers. In total, foes average 90.8 shots per game compared to Milwaukee’s 26th-ranked 85.7. It’s hard to make up a differential that big, even with stars of this caliber."
"Frankly, a lot is happening in Milwaukee, and little is good. Their ranking when we return in two weeks might be the most important story of the early season, because if they’re still bottom-feeding like Mississippi River catfish, the Giannis trade rumors will become deafening."
The Bucks' hope seems dim right now, but if they can get healthy, they may climb their way up slowly. As things stand, however, the Bucks are a hot mess.
