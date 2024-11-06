How All-Star's Return Could Help the Struggling Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton remains out indefinitely as the Bucks slump to a 1-6 start this season. Middleton is still recovering from offseason surgeries on his ankles, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that he has not been cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages yet. There is currently no timetable for Middleton's return.
The absence of Middleton has hindered the Bucks' start to the season as they struggle to make up for his presence on the court. While the Bucks have two other superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the two have not yet jelled together the way they did with Middleton playing too.
Bucks play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington broke down what Middleton adds to the team when he is healthy.
"There are so many things that amaze me about Khris Middleton," Byington said on Bucks+. "First of all, he's so good at basketball because he's going to school everyone on his baseline jumpers, turnaround jumpers. He can facilitate, he can lead, he can be a coach on the floor. He's extremely active in his conversations with Doc Rivers I've noticed.
Kris Johnson added: "The other thing that Khris does from a basketball perspective, he makes it very difficult to send two at Dame, sent two at Giannis, because if you send two at either one of those guys, now you have a reliable jump-shooter that can knock down jumpers."
Last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the Bucks. Middleton is a three-time NBA All-Star, but has missed time during each of the last few seasons because of injuries. Middleton opted to undergo arthroscopic surgeries on his ankles, and is still coming back from those procedures.
Although Middleton battled injuries last season, even in the playoffs, he still had a stellar outing in the postseason, averaging 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
Even when Middleton returns, the odds will be stacked against the Bucks to make a run at the playoffs. Only 12 teams since 1970 have started a season 1-6 or worse and gone on to make the playoffs. The Bucks are currently on a six-game losing streak. Even though they lost each of their last two games by two points or less, they still have yet to pull away with a win since opening night.
More Bucks:
3 Takeaways From Bucks' Sixth Consecutive Loss Against the Cavaliers
Bucks News: Former Lakers Guard Went After Damian Lillard to Silence Darvin Ham