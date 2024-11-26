Bucks Zone

Bucks News: Giannis Antetokunmpo Shockingly Ruled Out of Critical NBA Cup Heat Match

Ricardo Klein

Nov 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable a while ago, and now he has officially been ruled out. 

ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X. 

Antetokounmpo is ruled out due to a calf strain. He has been a regular on the injury report due to a lingering knee issue, but the calf strain is new.

This story will be updated...

