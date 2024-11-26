Bucks News: Giannis Antetokunmpo Shockingly Ruled Out of Critical NBA Cup Heat Match
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat.
Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable a while ago, and now he has officially been ruled out.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
Antetokounmpo is ruled out due to a calf strain. He has been a regular on the injury report due to a lingering knee issue, but the calf strain is new.
This story will be updated...
