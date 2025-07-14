Bucks Notes: Bucks Officially Release Guard, Expected to Sign Veteran Forward, Doc Rivers Talks Giannis
The Milwaukee Bucks have officially released a guard and effectively ended his NBA career after buying out his contract. The 31-year-old from Serbia will look for options in the EuroLeague as there are currently multiple interested clubs.
Additionally, Milwaukee is expected to sign a veteran forward to fill its final roster spot. The big man is reportedly waiting to see what happens with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before he makes a decision whether to return to the team or not.
Speaking of Antetokounmpo, head coach Doc Rivers doesn't seem to be too worried about his star leaving the Bucks. Rivers touched on a conversation that he and the Greek Freak had shortly after the season ended for Milwaukee and spoke on his confidence in coaching him again this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
