Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Bucks Officially Release Guard, Expected to Sign Veteran Forward, Doc Rivers Talks Giannis

Gabe Smallson

Feb 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets pressure from Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets pressure from Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially released a guard and effectively ended his NBA career after buying out his contract. The 31-year-old from Serbia will look for options in the EuroLeague as there are currently multiple interested clubs.

Additionally, Milwaukee is expected to sign a veteran forward to fill its final roster spot. The big man is reportedly waiting to see what happens with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before he makes a decision whether to return to the team or not.

Speaking of Antetokounmpo, head coach Doc Rivers doesn't seem to be too worried about his star leaving the Bucks. Rivers touched on a conversation that he and the Greek Freak had shortly after the season ended for Milwaukee and spoke on his confidence in coaching him again this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks Officially Release Guard, Ending His NBA Career

Bucks Expected to Sign Veteran Forward to Fill Final Roster Spot: Report

Bucks' Doc Rivers Doesn't Appear Worried About Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving

Bucks Fans Will Love Myles Turner's Answer About Remaining Dominant

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News