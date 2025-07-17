Bucks Notes: Bucks Sign Forward, Linked to All-Star Free Agent, Bradley Beal Signs
The Milwaukee Bucks signed a forward to a one-year, $2.3 million deal. The 21-year-old gets a fully guaranteed deal and is coming off of a 40.8 percent shooting clip from the field this past season.
Additionally, the Bucks have been named as the top landing spot for an All-Star guard in what would be a major free agency move. The point guard position has quite a few question marks surrounding it as the offseason is in full swing, and an All-Star caliber player in the front court would ease a lot of tension surrounding that roster spot.
Finally, the Bucks lost out on the Bradley Beal sweepstakes. Although he wouldn't have fit the point guard need, the dangerous scorer instead goes to the Los Angeles Clippers on an $11 million deal.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
